Residents from the Eastern side of the island are being urged to begin clean-up operations

Residents from the Eastern side of Mainland St. Vincent up to Rabacca, are being urged to return home and commence clean-up operations.

The encouragement came from Director of the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO Michelle Forbes while speaking on NBC Radio’s Eyeing La Soufreiere program earlier this week.

The NEMO Director however said persons on the western side are not encouraged to return home as those communities are still heavily concentrated with volcanic ash.

Ms. Forbes also provided an update on the situation at the shelters where persons have already began to return home.

