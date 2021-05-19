Students sitting external exams have returned to face-to-face classes

Students sitting external exams returned to face-to-face classes on Monday, at various learning hubs across the country.

Several buildings, used as learning hubs, have been established to facilitate the continuation of the students’ education as schools are currently being used as public shelters.

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King visited a few learning hubs, to ensure all was well for the return of the students.

He motivated the students to stay focused amidst the current challenges. He also reminded the students to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and encouraged Teachers to get vaccinated

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

