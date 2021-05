The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is continuing its nation-wide vaccination drive at a number of locations this week.

The Ministry is strongly advising persons 18 years and older, especially those with pre- existing health conditions or those who live with someone with a pre- existing health condition to get vaccinated.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

