Evacuees from the orange zone and select red zone areas are preparing to return home

Steps are being taken here to facilitate the process of returning some of the persons in Emergency Shelters to their homes.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during an interview with NBC News yesterday.

The Prime Minister said persons residing in the Orange Zone, who evacuated as a result of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano should begin preparations to return to their homes.

The Prime Minister said the process of gradual departure from the emergency shelters will continue the following week, with some residents of the Red Zone.

