As the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort continues, plans are being advanced to construct temporary school facilities, for students who attend the Sandy Bay Secondary School.

Speaking during the Eyeing La Soufriere program on NBC Radio this week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel announced that the new temporary facility will be established at Grand Sable in Georgetown.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

