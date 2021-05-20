The deadline for the submission of entries to the Essay Writing Competition, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign is 5pm tomorrow.

Communications Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Janille Frederick is reminding students of the prizes up for grabs in the competition which is being held in two categories.

The Envoys Category is for students aged 9-13, while the Ambassadors category targets students 14-18 years old.

Ms. Frederick said no participant will walk away from the competition empty-handed, noting that the competition provides an opportunity for students to gain knowledge on local, regional and international issues.

