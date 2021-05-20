The Results for yesterday’s 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Cricket Tournament

There were victories for Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers yesterday in the 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the first match of the double header played in the morning, Fort Charlotte Strikers defeated Salt Pond Breakers by 3 runs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers won the toss, batted first, made 80-6 off 10 overs, then restricted Salt Pond Breakers to 77-4 off 10 overs despite an opening stand of 52 between captain, Sunil Ambris (24) and Oziko Williams (22). Kirton Lavia took 2-15 for Fort Charlotte Strikers.

In the afternoon match, Grenadines Divers beat Botanical Gardens Rangers by 9 wickets.

Botanical Gardens Rangers won the toss and elected to bat first. Jahiel Walters (36) and Wayne Harper (28) led them to 81-4 off 10 overs. Razine Browne took 2-9.

Grenadines Divers replied with 82-1 off 7 overs after Shem Browne (35 not out) and Kadir Nedd (33) had put together an opening partnership of 67.

Today’s matches will be between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers at 11.30 a. m, and at 1.30 p. m, Salt Pond Breakers will play against La Soufriere Hikers.

