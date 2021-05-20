The World Central Kitchen (WCK) will end its relief work later this month

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the World Central Kitchen (WCK) is scheduled to wrap up its relief work later this month, after providing meals to thousands of Vincentians, in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this week, the Prime Minister said the WCK has provided tremendous support, supplying close to eight thousand meals per day.

Meanwhile Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes confirmed that the WCK is scheduled to wrap up its operations here around the end of the month.

