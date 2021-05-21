Displaced persons can now receive financial aid from the World Food Program

The World Food Program {WFP} is providing financial assistance to persons displaced as a result of the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

The WFP is urging persons who have been contacted to collect cash assistance via SMS at Western Union, to go to their nearest Western Union branch with their Codes received to redeem their cash.

Persons are asked to present one form of ID, Passport, National ID Card or Driver’s license, when collecting payment.

The WFP says Redemption codes will be sent primarily through SMS to persons with Mobile phones.

Persons without cell phones will receive written notification and would be available at various redemption points located near Western Union offices to facilitate cash collection.

Western Union branches are located on Bay Street in Kingstown, Mesopotamia Post Office, Calliaqua, and Barrouallie.

