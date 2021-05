MR ARTHUR ALLANZA BAILEY better known as KING ARTHUR of Cane End, Marriaqua formerly of Aruba died on Wednesday 12th May at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Saturday 29th May at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall. The body lies at the Hall from 10:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

