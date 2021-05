MR RYAN ALEXANDER THOMAS of Brooklyn, New York died on Saturday 15th May at the age of 26. The funeral takes place on Tuesday May 25th at the Guarino Funeral Home. The body can be viewed from 5:00 pm. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be on Wednesday May 26th at the Rockville Cemetery, Long Island, Lynbrook, New York.

