MS JENNIFER MARGARET CRAIGG JAMES better known as BLACKIE of Tuna Puna, Trinidad formerly of Belair died on Tuesday May 18th at the age of 71. Th funeral takes place on Saturday May 22nd at the Tuna Puna Cemetery, Trinidad. The service begin at 10:00 a.m.

