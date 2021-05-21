This country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King has called on Developed Countries to assist with the Global Vaccination Effort.

Ambassador King was among several officials addressing a high-level United Nations event on Wednesday, which focused on Peace and Security in Africa: Addressing the root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa.

During her virtual presentation, Ambassador King said there needs to be timely and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to both Developed and Less Developed Countries.

Ambassador King stressed that greater efforts must be made to address the challenges facing Africa.

The Meeting was chaired by State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

