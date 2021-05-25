St.Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive additional vaccines under the COVAX facility

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says this country is expected to receive additional vaccines under the COVAX facility.

The Prime Minister addressed the issue while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health continues its National Vaccination Drive today at the Car Park opposite the Central Police Station in Kingstown, until four this afternoon.

Vaccines are also being administered at all active Health Centres and Polyclinics until 4pm.

To date 18-thousand 524 vaccines have been administered here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

