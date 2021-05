District Medical Doctor for the Southern Grenadines Dr. Malcom Grant has made the point that vaccines are not new, in controlling diseases.

Dr. Grant said the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly altered the way of life and living of the entire globe. And he stressed that persons cannot return to their normal way of life unless they vaccinate. He said it is quite likely that eventually, evidence of vaccination will be required for just about everything.

