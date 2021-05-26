The current unrest state of the La Soufriere Volcano continues to prohibit the return of some red zone evacuees

Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team. Dr. Adam Stinton said as long as La Soufriere Volcano continues to be in a state of unrest it will be unsafe for persons to return to live in some parts of the Red Zone at this point in time.

He made the point during NBC Radio’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this morning.

Dr. Stinton said the Monitoring Team is continuing to observe steaming and gas venting from the volcano and while this continues, it is considered unsafe for persons to return to live in some areas of the Red Zone to live.

He also said the Monitoring Team is preparing to repair and re-install equipment which was damaged during the explosive eruption and once this process is complete, they would be able to provide better coverage of the Volcano.

He noted that this can take a number of weeks and after this they will be able to guide the Government about when it is safe to have people return to the Red Zone to live.

