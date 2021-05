In the NBA last night, Brooklyn Nets beat Boston Celtics 130-108 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff first round.

Los Angeles Lakers won from Phoenix Suns 109-102 to even their first round Western Conference play-off, and Dallas Mavericks edged Los Angeles Clippers 127-121 for a 2-0 lead in their first round Western Conference play-off.

