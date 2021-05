Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel says clean-up operations are being carried out in areas south of the Rabacca Dry River.

Minister Daniel, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the Area said on NBC Radio yesterday that the initial focus is to clear the area from the volcanic ashfall.

Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Dr. Adam Stinton says they are in the process of repairing the monitoring equipment that had been destroyed by the volcanic eruption.

