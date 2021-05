Over a Hundred people who live in communities in the Orange Zone have been leaving the Public Emergency Shelters to  return to their homes.

Five weeks after being displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, the Government last week gave the all clear for persons to return home.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes says the number of persons returning to their communities is likely to increase over the coming days.

