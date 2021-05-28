Chris Gayle has returned to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. The 41-year old adds more experience and firepower to a St Kitts and Patriots team that had already secured trades for Dwayne Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford from Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors respectively.

Gayle was supposed to turn out for the St Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020 after an acrimonious fallout with the Jamaica Tallawahs, but he eventually opted out of last season for personal reasons.

Notably, Gayle captained the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their first final in 2017, when they lost to the Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

