Commissioner of Police Colin John has been re-elected President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP)

Commissioner of Police Colin John said he is elated to have been re-elected President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) for a second term.

Commissioner John was re-elected at the 35th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) which was held virtually from May 10th to the 13th.

Speaking with NBC News, Commissioner Colin John pledged to continue working assiduously to maintain law and order and ensure that all citizens in the region are safe.

