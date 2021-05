Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has appealed to Vincentians to continue to comply with the Covid-19 protocols, which have been established to keep the population safe.

The Prime Minister said it has been observed that persons have not been as vigilant as they should be, in relation to compliance with the protocols.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Covid-19 Update.

