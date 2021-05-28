Persons residing in areas that are vulnerable to hazards associated with the La Soufriere Volcano are prohibited from re-settling

Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the Government will be seeking to ensure the safety of persons who are being re-settled in areas close to La Soufriere Volcano.

Contributing to the Round Table discussion this week on the topic: Recovery, Resettlement and the Upcoming Hurricane Season, Miss Forbes said residents will not be allowed to re-settle in areas that are vulnerable to hazards associated with the volcano.

Miss Forbes said the authorities will also have to develop a strategy for the re-building process.

