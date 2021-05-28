Vincentians are being reminded about the importance of adhering to the Building Code and Guidelines

Town Planner Dornet Hull has reminded Vincentians about the importance of adhering to the Building Code and Guidelines, to ensure that their homes can withstand a major weather event.

She gave the reminder, as preparations continue for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Discussing the issue, during this week’s Round Table Talk programme, Miss Hull said the Building Code was established to enhance protection against a range of hazards.

Miss Hull noted that the Building Code may have to be revised, to reflect the dangers posed by a volcanic eruption.

