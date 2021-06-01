Agriculture Minister Appeals to persons to restrain their animals

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is appealing to persons to restrain their animals which have been moving about freely, in the aftermath of the explosive volcanic eruption.

Minister Caesar made the appeal, during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere programme on Monday.

Minister Caesar noted that animals have been roaming free in areas which were evacuated as a result of the threat of the explosive eruption,

He pointed out that the animals need to be restrained, now that the situation is slowly returning to normal.

