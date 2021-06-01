UWI Seismic Research Centre says seismic activity low at La Soufriere Volcano, thermal anomalies still being detected by NASA

There was no recorded seismicity at La Soufriere Volcano, from 5:40am on May 30th, to 8:00am on May 31st.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre says seismic activity has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on April 22.

The Centre says thermal anomalies at the Volcano continue to be detected by the NASA FIRMS alert system.

It pointed out that thermal anomalies do not indicate an explosive event is imminent, but that there is a source of heat, most likely from a small body of magma left over, close to the floor of the Summit Crater.

Persistent steaming can been seen from the Observatory, once the cloud cover is high enough

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, and escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

The volcano alert level remains at Orange.

