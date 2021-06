Minister of Education Curtis King has commended Teachers for playing a significant role in managing Emergency Shelters, following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

However, as displaced persons gradually move back into their communities, Minister King is appealing to Teachers to focus now on the task of teaching, whether by Face-to-Face or via online Classes.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

