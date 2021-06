Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simome Keizer-Beache said the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working to acquire the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for children.

Dr. Keizer-Beach also addressed the issue of the vaccination of non-nationals and blood clots associated with the covid-19 vaccine.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

