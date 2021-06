Beginning this Friday, former employees at Buccament Bay Resort, will receive payment from monies raised during an auction sale which was held in March this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio on Monday that the auction sale of the contents of the Resort generated over 700-thousand EC dollars.

He said the proceeds will be paid to persons who were employed by the Resort at the time of its closure in December 2016.

