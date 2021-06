The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will make good on its promise to provide income support to Farmers who have been impacted by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar.

He announced on NBC Radio on Monday that the first payment will be paid on Friday June 18th.

Minister Caesar says Legitimate Farmers who do not own a Farmers ID will be given the opportunity to get one.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print