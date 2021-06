A project is being undertaken here to install Seismic Stations on mainland St. Vincent, to boost the monitoring capacity of the La Soufriere Volcano.

This is according to Volcanologist, Dr. Adam Stinton as he provided an update on the activities taking place at the La Soufriere Volcano.

Dr. Stinton says there are also plans to install Tilt Meters to assist with the monitoring exercise.

