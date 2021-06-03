Officers of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are tightening up on the enforcement of the Covid 19 protocols, which have been put in place to contain he spread of Covid 19.

The Department has commended Vincentians who have been complying with the COVID-19 protocols, but said it has noted that while the vast majority of persons have been complying, there are those who chose not to.

In light of this, the Department reminded the public that the protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment are still in effect.

The Traffic Department is strongly encouraging all citizens, including omnibus drivers, conductors and passengers, to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

It said Officers from the Traffic Department will be strategically placed on the roads to ensure that these guidelines are adhered to.

Failure to comply with these protocols would result in persons being prosecuted by the law.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Collin John has confirmed that Officers of the Police Traffic Department would be out in full force, to ensure compliance with the health protocols.

Commissioner John commended those who have been compliant, and urged them to persuade others to do the same.

