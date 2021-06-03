St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 16 new COVID-19 positive cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases from two hundred and fourteen (214) samples processed on Monday May 31st, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.2%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says one of the nine (9) new cases is linked to a school hub.

And, on June 1st, 2021, an additional seven (7) new COVID-19 positive cases were identified from one hundred and sixty-three (163) samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.3%.

Nine (9) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and six (206) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand and fifty-nine (2059) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and forty-one (1841) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

