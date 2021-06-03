The discussion of having special consideration for Vincentian students sitting the 2021 external examinations being administered by CXC are in the final stages

Minister of Education, Curtis King today announced that there will be changes to the 2021 external examinations being administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) for students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this announcement at the end of today’s opening ceremony for an Orientation Session for Cohort-Four of the Youth and Adult Training for Employment {YATE} Programme.

Minister King said discussions are being held with representatives of the CXC, in relation to the COVID19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and their impact on the students’ preparation for the Exams. He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been asking for special consideration for students, and the discussions are now in the final stages.

Minister King also outlined the dates during which the CXC Administered examinations will take place for local students and noted that additional information should be available on these issues by the end of this week or early next week.

