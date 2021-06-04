Greater attention will be paid to the issue of informal settlement here in SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be paying greater attention to the issue of informal settlement.

Addressing the issue on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said there needs to be a stronger Regulatory framework for the Planning Authorities.

He said this is critical, now that the country is exposed to more mudflows in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of la Soufriere volcano.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the state by the middle of June.

