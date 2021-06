The Ministry of Tourism has completed phase one of the Sandals Recruitment Programme, as plans are advanced for the establishment of a Sandals Beaches Resort here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said it will be the first Beaches Resort in the OECS, and some 800 to one thousand Vincentian staff will be recruited to work at the Resort, when it is fully operational.

Minister James said the Sandals project will provide a major boost for the local tourism sector.

 

