Today we celebrate World Food Safety Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today joins the global community to observe world food safety day.

And as a result the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards is hosting activities to commemorate the day under the theme “safe food now for a heathy tomorrow”.

Standards Officer 2 at the SVG Bureau of Standards Simeon Bacchus provided background information on world food safety day which he said has been commemorated for the past three years.

Mr. Bacchus also listed some of activities which will take place during the course of the month to observe world food safety day.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

