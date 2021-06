Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said the positivity rate for Covid-19 cases has increased since the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Dr. Keizer Beache pointed out that several persons were placed in confined spaces, which made it difficult to achieve physical distancing.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print