The results for yesterday’s match of the 2021 Dream 11 Spice Isle Ten/10 Cricket Tournament

Ginger Generals, Saffron Strikes and Bay Leaf Blasters won yesterday’s matches of the 2021 Dream 11 Spice Isle Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Kirani James Stadium in St George, Grenada.

Ginger Generals beat Nutmeg Warriors by 9 wickets. The scores: Nutmeg Warriors 50 off 9.3 overs, Ginger Generals 56-1 off 4 overs.

Safffron Strikers gained a 3-run victory over Cinnamon Pacers. The scores: Saffron Strikers 120-5 off 10 overs (Lendon Lawrence 48, Nickozi St Hillare 47, Ruel Williams 3-13), Cinnamon Pacers 117-7 off 10 overs (Heron Campbell 54, Kenroy Peters 21, John Olive 3-10).

And Bay Leaf Blasters defeated Clove Challengers by 10 wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in a match interrupted by rain.

The scores: Clove Challengers 112-4 off 10 overs (Imran Joseph 49 not out, Cyprian Forsyth 23, Amikel Dubissette 2-13), set a revised target of 58 off 5 overs, Bay Leaf Blasters 61 without loss off 4.4 overs (Sharkin Edwards 34 not out).

The Tournament is continuing today.

