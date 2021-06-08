Three local Fishermen lost at sea

Search and Rescue operations are being carried out by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service, for the missing fishing vessel O-dyssier with three persons on board.

The Coastguard says the St. Vincent and the Grenadines-registered vessel left port Kingstown on the morning of Tuesday June 1st, on its normal fishing expedition with Bernard Dublin, Angus Webber, and an individual known as “Grand Charge” onboard.

The vessel was reportedly last seen on the northeast coast of St. Vincent by another fishing vessel at approximately 10:00 am on the same day.

The Coastguard Service said it received a report on Wednesday June 2nd, that the fishing vessel had not returned, and a Search and Rescue operation was activated, including dissemination of information to local and regional agencies and requests for surface and aerial searches.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Service, which is the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is currently co-ordinating the search and rescue operations for the missing fishing vessel.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service is reminding the maritime community that we are now in the hurricane season and persons must take extra precautions when venturing out to sea.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

