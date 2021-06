Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson has made it clear the persons should not have the right to infect others with Covid-19 regardless of their own fundamental rights.

Dr. Thompson pointed out that efforts are being made to regain control over the public health of the nation in an effort to better control the spread of Covid-19.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

