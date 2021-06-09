Participants in the 4th cohort of the Youth and Adult Training for Employment (YATE) Programme are expected to receive financial support from the Government.

Word of this came from Senior Education Officer at the National Qualifications Department (NQD), Nicola Sparks-Browne during an Orientation Session held last Friday.

Mrs. Sparks-Browne said the YATE Programme offers vast opportunities for young people to develop their skills and make themselves employable.

Mrs. Sparks-Browne urged the participants in the programme to remain focused, and work towards achieving their goals.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

