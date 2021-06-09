The Fisheries Department in the Ministry of Agriculture will continue public consultations with stakeholders in the Fisheries Sector, during the months of June and July as work continues towards revising the national fisheries and marine resource management policy

The Department gave the assurance, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the global community in observing World Oceans Day yesterday.

The Department also called on fisheries stakeholders globally to invest sustainably in the seas and oceans.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture says the opening of the Argyle International Airport has created a direct link between fisheries investors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and markets internationally.

The Minister responsible for Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, said a commercial fisheries sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a critical part of the modern developmental frontier, which will enable significant economic growth for our local economy, but it must be done sustainably.

Minister Caesar said the opportunities which are currently presenting themselves in the blue economy must be explored by all.

The release noted that a public/private partnership platform which provides an opportunity for the private sector to lease government owned fisheries export facilities has increased the island’s capacity to process more fish caught locally or landed for transshipment. The completion of the Rainforest Seafood processing plant will also provide additional capacity for fishers to access additional local, regional and international markets.

