The results for yesterday’s 2021 Dream 11 Spice Isle Ten/10 Cricket Tournament

Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters tied the first match of yesterday’s 2021 Dream 11 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, Saffron Strikers eventually winning the match by 1 wicket in the Super Over.

After being sent in to bat by Bay Leaf Blasters, Saffron Strikers reached 104-5 off their 10 overs. They were led by an unbeaten 55 from opening batsman, Lendon Lawrence whose score came off 29 balls and included 4 fours and 4 sixes. Amikel Dubissette took 2-26 for Bay Leaf Blasters who at one stage were well placed to pull off victory needing 6 runs off their last 2 overs with seven wickets remaining, before Laurie Williams produced a magnificent over in which he conceded just 2 runs leaving Bay Leaf Blasters needing 4 runs off the final over for victory.

Then came the drama. John Olive held his nerve, conceded 3 runs to earn a tie as overs ran out, Bay Leaf Blasters completing their 10 overs on 104-3. Opener, Devon Smith’s 52 not out off 31 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, and Denis Smith’s supporting innings of 26 off 16 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes were just not enough for victory.

In the Super Over, Saffron Strikers were set 12 runs to win but took 4 balls for their victory.

The final scores: Saffron Strikers 104-5 off 10 overs, Bay Leaf Blasters 104-3 off 10 overs. In the Super Over, Bay Leaf Blasters 11 off 6 balls, Saffron Strikers 12 off 4 balls.

Nutmeg Warriors beat Clove Challengers by 9 wickets. The scores: Clove Challengers 110-4 off 10 overs, Nutmeg Warriors 116-1 off 9.3 overs.

And Cinnamon Pacers defeated Gingers Generals by 32 runs. The scores: Cinnamon Pacers 136-2 off 10 overs, Ginger Generals 104-5 off 10 overs.

Another three matches are scheduled for today.

