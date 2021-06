The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards will be hosting a competition for Secondary Schools later this month, as part of activities to commemorate World Food Safety Day.

World Food Safety Day was observed on Monday with the theme: Safe Food Now For a Heathy Tomorrow.

Standards Officer at the Standards Bureau, Simeon Bacchus said the Competition takes the form of a power-point presentation, and is targeting Second Form students in Secondary Schools.

