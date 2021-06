The head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Lloyd Lynch, said it is possible for an eruption to take place from a various locations within the Volcano.

Mr. Lynch made this statement during the Eyeing La Soufriere programme on NBC Radio yesterday.

Mr. Lynch said the eruption of 1812 did not take place from the same location in the Volcano as the current eruption.

Mr. Lynch noted that there may be other explosive eruptions from the same location.

