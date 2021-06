The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has expressed concern about the possibility of an increase in cases of Dengue Fever, as a result of the conditions created by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache told NBC News that more than forty cases of Dengue Fever have been reported for the first five months of this year.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

