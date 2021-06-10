St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases from one hundred and nine (109) samples processed on Tuesday June 8th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 8.3%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee said six (6) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and twenty-seven (227) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and one (2101) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and sixty-two (1862) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

