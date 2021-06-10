The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is conducting an assessment of the nation’s wildlife species, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

This was disclosed by Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards during NBC’s Face to Face program on Tuesday.

Mr. Richards said the assessment is taking some time because the Department manages more than forty thousand areas of forest, grassland and mangroves on mainland St. Vincent alone.

Mr. Richards said the Department is also working on establishing other aerial reconnaissance activities.

