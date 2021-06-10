The Government is continuing its work to modernize the Public Service in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This assurance came from Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit in the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Emma Jackson during the On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Mrs. Jackson said the new PBX telephone system which is being established by the Information Technology Services Division for Government Offices and Departments, is part of the Public Service modernization program.

Mrs. Jackson said the new PBX Phone System is only one of many projects which are being rolled out to enhance the efficiency of the Public Service.

